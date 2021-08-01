Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woods County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Woods, Woodward by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Woods; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northeastern Woodward and central Woods Counties Until 800 PM CDT AT 741 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Waynoka. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 40 MPH Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Woodward County, OK
County
Woods County, OK
City
Woodward, OK
City
Waynoka, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Woods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

CNN — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA’s Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster’s confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy