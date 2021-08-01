Special Weather Statement issued for Woods, Woodward by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Woods; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northeastern Woodward and central Woods Counties Until 800 PM CDT AT 741 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Waynoka. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 40 MPH Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibilityalerts.weather.gov
