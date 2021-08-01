Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 20:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks and remain at higher ground if trapped. Target Area: Kane; Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Kane County in southern Utah East Central Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 834 PM MDT, USGS gauge reports show declining flows along the North Fork of the Virgin River after a peak of just over 2400 cubic feet per second (cfs), but flows remain elevated at 1280 cfs currently. Flash flooding continues, but will gradually improve over the next several hours. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding along the North Fork of the Virgin River and its tributaries. SOURCE...Zion National Park Dispatch and USGS River gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of slot canyons, creeks and streams. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include The North Fork of the Virgin River within Zion National Park. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE