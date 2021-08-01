Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Kiowa, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edwards; Kiowa; Pratt; Stafford SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN KIOWA...SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD...SOUTHEASTERN EDWARDS AND NORTHWESTERN PRATT COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 738 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cullison, moving north at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pratt, Cullison, Byers and Hopewell.