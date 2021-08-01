Cancel
Howell County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Howell, Oregon, Shannon, Texas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 11:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Howell; Oregon; Shannon; Texas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHANNON NORTHEASTERN HOWELL...SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS AND NORTHERN OREGON COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 740 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mountain View, moving southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ozark National Scenic Riverways Mountain View Winona... Birch Tree Montier... Thomasville Peace Valley... Teresita Arroll... Greer Pine Crest

