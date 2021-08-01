Finally, a dynamic punt returner? 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk is willing
The 49ers are one of two NFL teams without a punt-return touchdown since 2011 and haven't employed an effective and explosive returner since Ted Ginn, who last played in Santa Clara in 2012. That could finally change this season -- if they choose to use dynamic wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in a role in which he excelled in college.www.49erswebzone.com
