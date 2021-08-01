Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Finally, a dynamic punt returner? 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk is willing

By San Francisco Chronicle
49erswebzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article118 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers are one of two NFL teams without a punt-return touchdown since 2011 and haven't employed an effective and explosive returner since Ted Ginn, who last played in Santa Clara in 2012. That could finally change this season -- if they choose to use dynamic wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in a role in which he excelled in college.

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Rams#American Football#Wr#Nfl Com#Ba#Julio Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers claim return specialist Nsimba Webster off waivers

1.1k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. According to Aaron Wilson, the San Francisco 49ers have claimed wide receiver and return specialist Nsimba Webster off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams signed Webster (5-10, 180)...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk feels he’ll benefit from Mohamed Sanu’s presence

1.4k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Brandon Aiyuk expects to be even better than he was during his impressive rookie campaign when the San Francisco 49ers receiver hauled in 60 passes for 748 receiving yards and got into the end zone seven times (five through the air and two on the ground). Everyone has been impressed by the second-year receiver during the team's initial training camp practices, which has produced high fan expectations for Aiyuk, too.
NFLplayerprofiler.com

In The Red Corner: Brandon Aiyuk, In the Blue Corner: Tee Higgins

The following contrived dichotomy (scheduled for one fall?) is to determine which player we should draft in our dynasty leagues; all else being equal. Introducing first, in the RED CORNER: representing the San Francisco 49ers, standing 6-0 and weighing in at 205-pounds: BRANDON AIYUK. His opponent, in the BLUE CORNER:...
NFLgoingfor2.com

Fantasy Football Breakout Candidate: Brandon Aiyuk

WR Brandon Aiyuk (SF) 2020 Stats: 60 receptions for 748 yards, 5 TD; 77 rushing yards, 2 TD. The San Francisco 49ers liked Brandon Aiyuk enough to trade up and get him at No. 25 overall in the 2020 draft. He wound up playing in 12 games as a rookie, with team-highs in catches, yards and targets (96). Injuries to Deebo Samuel and George Kittle opened up an opportunity, and the Arizona State product delivered. In fantasy terms, he finished at WR35 in full PPR (WR18 by points per game in PPR).
NFLPress Democrat

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk looking to build on rookie season

SANTA CLARA — Brandon Aiyuk got shut out Friday, held without a catch on one target in the 49ers’ full-team drills at training camp. Don’t expect that to play out in games this season. Aiyuk opened camp as Mr. Popular, for good reason. He’s returned after an impressive rookie season...
NFLNBC Sports

Kittle, Aiyuk show off skills on 49ers' first day of camp

Training camp is underway as of Wednesday afternoon, and 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle were two of the standouts in practice. The second-year wideout is looking to build off his impressive rookie season, and it looks as if he's off to a good start. Kittle is...
NFLNBC Sports

King says 49ers WRs Deebo, Aiyuk among best tandems in NFL

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers have not had a wide receiver produce a 1,000-yard season since 34-year-old Anquan Boldin in 2014. Their quest for a true No. 1 wide receiver could be over. And it’s possible they now have two players capable of being the top guy on the outside.
NFLPosted by
Bay Area Sports Page

“Brandon Aiyuk continues to show out”

The 49ers returned to the practice field following a scheduled day off on Sunday. I was on hand to watch, and here are a few of my notes from Monday’s practice. - The first team defensive line consists of a base set of Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, DJ Jones, and Arik Armstead.
NFLCBS Sports

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Football 2021: ADP updates, mock draft tracker and more to know about 49ers receiver

Brandon Aiyuk was a late-round draft pick and even went undrafted in shallower 2020 leagues after a fairly nondescript rookie offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The hype around Aiyuk changed fast once he got into live action and quickly became one of the most productive rookie receivers behind Justin Jefferson. With Deebo Samuel likely to start the season healthy, George Kittle and potentially a new quarterback at the helm, there is less buzz around Aiyuk than the likes of CeeDee Lamb -- at least for now. His ADP trajectory will be a fun one to watch over training camp and the preseason.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Mohamed Sanu’s second stint with the 49ers seems to be going a lot better than the first

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Receiver Mohamed Sanu‘s career fell off a cliff after being traded from the Falcons to the Patriots for a second-round pick during the 2019 regular season. Now in his second stint with the 49ers after being released last year, Sanu could be on the verge of a career rebirth. Signed last year by the 49ers, [more]
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.

Comments / 0

Community Policy