Finally, a dynamic punt returner? 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk is willing

Brandon Aiyuk was a late-round draft pick and even went undrafted in shallower 2020 leagues after a fairly nondescript rookie offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The hype around Aiyuk changed fast once he got into live action and quickly became one of the most productive rookie receivers behind Justin Jefferson. With Deebo Samuel likely to start the season healthy, George Kittle and potentially a new quarterback at the helm, there is less buzz around Aiyuk than the likes of CeeDee Lamb -- at least for now. His ADP trajectory will be a fun one to watch over training camp and the preseason.