As the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline fast approaches, the Miami Marlins have arguably fully emerged as sellers. However, could they still buy when looking toward the future?. It seems likely at this point that the Marlins will be trading multiple players leading up to the July 30th deadline, but we shouldn’t be surprised if they end up buying as well. In fact, one could argue that this is what Miami should do; both buy and sell to add to what will already be a talented roster entering the 2022 season.