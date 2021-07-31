Trenton Shooting Under Investigation; Victim With Multiple Gunshots Transported By Private Car To Trauma Center
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—Police say that early this morning at approximately 2:46 a.m., Trenton Communications received multiple ShotSpotter activations for shots fired in the area of 900 Southard Street. Following the activation, police responded to the area and located a silver Chevrolet Impala driving at a high rate of speed from the location. Patrol Units followed the vehicle to Capital Health Regional Medical Center (CHRMC). Upon arrival they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was immediately transported inside and into the trauma bay. The Shooting Response Team was notified and responded. The shooting is under investigation by the Trenton Police Department.midjersey.news
