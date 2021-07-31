Trenton Shooting Under Investigation; Victim With Multiple Gunshots Transported By Private Car To Trauma Center

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred early this morning in Trenton. At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activated for multiple rounds in the 800 block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Police responded and located the victim shot in the head. The victim has been identified as Daquan Basnight, 30, of Ewing. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest this homicide is related to Thursday’s homicide of Leonard Pettigrew on Stuyvesant Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shawn Bruton at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.