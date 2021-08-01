Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robbinsville, NJ

Tornado Update: Windsor – Robbinsville Township, NJ Tornado EF-1

Posted by 
MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued their report on the Windsor – Robbinsville Township Tornado. It is rated as an EF-1 The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale) with a wind speed estimate of 105 mph. It was 100 yards wide and traveled 1.6 miles The tornado started at 6:56 p.m. on July 29, 2021 and ended at 7:05 p.m. The tornado began near the Assunpink Creek near Route 130 and uprooted trees and a day care center lost part of its roofing material.

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
266
Followers
393
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, NJ
City
Robbinsville, NJ
City
Mount Holly, NJ
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Beach Island#The Tornado#Extreme Weather#Manning Staarmann
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Robbinsville, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Continuing Coverage: NWS Investigating Damage From Yesterday’s Storms

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–A possible tornado touched down near Gordon Road and Route 130, the Robbinsville Township Police and Robbinsville Township Fire Department responded for wires down, then a structural collapse in the 1200 Block of Route 130 at 7:27 p.m. Shortly after trees and wires were reported down at the intersection of Voelbel Road and Perrinveville Road, power was out in the are and was still being restored this morning.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Crash Sends Vehicle Into Building In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A two vehicle crash this morning at Rosemont & Hoffman Avenues sent one of the vehicles crashing into a home. The Trenton Fire Department, TPD and Trenton EMS responded to the scene. Trenton Police Department is investigating the crash. No further information is available.
East Windsor, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Severe Flooding From Thunderstorms And Possible Tornados Hit Area

EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–MidJersey.News was able to capture possible tornadic activity in the area of Old York Road and the NJ Turnpike. The clouds with rotation indicating a possible tornado was spotted behind the Field Of Terror off of Windsor Prineville Road as it moved toward Millstone Township. Further down the road the tornadic activity crossed Winsor Prineville Road towards Roosevelt and Clarksburg.
Long Beach Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Possible Tornado On Long Beach Island 35 Houses Damaged, Boats Damaged In The Bay

On July 29, at 9:22 pm the Long Beach Township Police Department received three 9-1-1 emergency calls for medical assistance in the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Township. Officers responding advised that there were four utility poles damaged and multiple houses roofs blown off in the area. It was suspected at the time that a tornado had caused the damages on Antioch Rd., Arnold Blvd, Collier Avenue and Sunset Blvd. Three residents in the area were treated on scene for lacerations. Several residents were evacuated and taken to the Barnegat Light Firehouse for shelter. Thirty-five plus houses in addition to multiple boats were damaged from the suspected tornado. Harvey Cedars, Ship Bottom and Surf City Police Departments all responded to assist as well as the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department and New Jersey State Marine Police. There was also assistance provided from Stafford Township Fire and First Aid Squads in addition to each Fire and First Aid Squad on Long Beach Island. Berkeley Hazmat, the Long Beach Township Transportation Department shuttle buses and Long Beach Township Department of Public Works also assisted. NJ Natural Gas, Verizon, Atlantic City Electric and Comcast all responded and at least five utility poles were replaced. As of 6:00 am July 30th power had been restored to High Bar Harbor with the exception of approximately fifteen houses that sustained extensive damage. As of 7:30 am the National Weather Service had not made an official determination on the category of the weather system.
Stockton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Overturned Vehicle, NJ Turnpike Near Richard Stockton Service Area

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–A vehicle traveling south bound around the 58.9 mile marker, inner roadway, lost control and overturned landing on its roof around 5:58 a.m. The Robbinsville Township Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene, luckily there were no injuries found when firefighters arrived. The NJ Turnpike Authority maintenance crews provided traffic control during the accident clean up. The New Jersey State Police is investigating the crash.
Princeton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

2nd Alarm In Princeton

PRINCETON, NJ (MERCER)– Early this morning at 4:10 a.m., a resident on Armour Road called the Princeton Police Department dispatch center to report their garage was on fire. The Princeton Fire and Police Departments along with the Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad were dispatched to the address. When Police...
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Car Fire On I-195 In Hamilton Backs Up Traffic

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Sometime around 3:15 p.m. a car caught fire traveling East Bound on I-195 around the 1.2 mile marker. The Hamilton Township Fire Department responded and firefighters reported smoke shortly after leaving their stations on the way to the call. Upon arrival a car was found heavily involved in fire and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. Traffic was backed up on I-195 for at least a mile causing some traffic to overflow on other streets. No other information is available at this time.
EnvironmentPosted by
MidJersey.News

Seasonably Warm Weather Today, Smoke Returns

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–National Weather Service reports that there will be seasonably warm weather today with a high of 87F and passing shower in the southern half of the region. Air Now “Fire and Smoke Map” showing our area in relation to the forest fires out west. It does not seem...
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Early Morning Murder In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Friday morning in Trenton. Police responded to a residence in the first block of Kelsey Avenue around 4:30 a.m. An individual was located shot and unresponsive behind the front door. The victim has been identified as Shaquil Loftin, 23, of Trenton. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dave Petelle at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
East Windsor, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

East Windsor Township Police Blotter July 28, 2021

EAST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–The East Windsor Township Police Department initiated the following police reports through Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Location: Intent Group/ 658 Etra Road Time/Date: 10:14 PM, 7-22-2021. The officer was detailed to the Intent Group located at 658 Etra Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle...
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Trenton Firefighters Save Row Of 5 Attached Homes

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 11:20 a.m. Trenton Fire Department responded to 511 Centre Street for a house fire, a large column of smoke could be seen for miles. Upon arrival firefighters were met with heavy fire on the exterior of the structure that was extending into the attached 5 row homes. Firefighters knocked down the exterior fire and advanced hand lines inside, fire extended into the common attic area. After an aggressive interior attack firefighters were able to bring the fire under control saving severe damage to most of the row of homes.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Vehicles Collide, One Flips Causing 2 Mile Traffic Jam On I-195 West Bound In Hamilton

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–It appears that two vehicles collided on I-195 West Bound near mile marker 4.5 collided around 6:45 p.m. leaving one overturned on the right shoulder and another in the median strip. The Hamilton Township Fire Department, RWJ EMS and Capital Health Paramedics responded for reports of a person trapped in one of the vehicles. Upon arrival of the fire department there was no entrapment but EMS was needed to evaluate the occupants of the vehicles for injuries. It was unclear if anyone was transported to the hospital from the crash.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Fishing Boat Hits Rocks In Manasquan Inlet And Sinks

Story, Photos and Video by: Ryan Mack, Jersey Shore Fire Response – MidJersey.News Shore Bureau. MANASQUAN INLET, POINT PLESANT, NJ (0CEAN)–Around 10:40 p.m. last night July 27, 2021 a fishing vessel reported that they were taking on water to the USCG Manasquan Inlet station. Initial reports said they had struck inlet rocks and had a hole in the vessel. Witnesses at the Manasquan Inlet (Point Pleasant Side) said that they saw a boat attempt to leave the inlet but struck the rocks and heard a bang then saw the craft turn around at a decent speed and go back into the inlet. District 27 (Manasquan Fire) was alerted of the boat hitting the rocks and dispatched Marine 27. The U.S. Coast Guard spotted the boat docked at the Wharfside Seafood & Patio Bar partially sunk. Marine 27 and Point Pleasant Beach Police were also on the scene. Two were safely off the craft and on the dock with no injuries. The cause of the crash is still unknown and is being investigated by the USCG & The New Jersey State Police.
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

BREAKING: Massive Search In Hamilton For Missing Person

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 11:18 p.m. last night (July 25, 2021) the Hamilton Township Fire Department was dispatched to assist Hamilton Township Police Department in a search for a missing Hamilton Township person when splashing noises were heard in the water in Gropp’s Lake. Hamilton Township Fire Department responded and searched the lake with three boats and other firefighters searched the shore line. Hamilton Township Police searched the shore lines as well as other neighborhoods surrounding the lake. The New Jersey State Police was on I-195 in the area of the lake with several cars searching the highway.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Stabbing At Brick Township ShopRite Parking Lot Under Investigation

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Chief of Police James Riccio announced that on July 26, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Brick Township Police responded to the parking lot of the ShopRite on Route 70 in Brick in reference to a male victim that had been stabbed in the parking lot. Responding officers found a 44-year-old male victim with apparent stab wounds to his back. The victim was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries where he is reported to be in critical but stable conditio.
West Windsor Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Overturned Vehicle On Old Trenton Road In West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Around 4:10 p.m. the West Windsor Police Department and West Windsor Emergency Services responded to Old Trenton Road and Cottonwood Drive for an overturned vehicle. West Windsor and Princeton Junction Fire Companies were also dispatched to the scene but recalled due to no entrapment and no services needed. There were no injuries that needed transportation to the hospital reported in the accident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy