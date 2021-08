JUPITER, Fla. — When Kylie Gross spotted a small kitten running through traffic during her commute, she scooped the animal up and went on her way. "I knew I needed to check my surroundings, look both ways, and definitely was hyper-aware of my surroundings during this cat mission," Gross said. "When I got to work, I couldn't get her out of the car. I had no idea where she is. I could just hear her meowing."