Toledo, OH

Man in critical condition after Toledo shooting

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person is in critical condition at Toledo hospital after getting shot Saturday evening during a fight, according to Toledo police officers. The call came in for the person shot before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hoag Street and Campbell Street. Richard Hill was visiting someone in the area, according to investigators, when he got into a fight and was shot. He tried to walk back to his car where he was found and taken to the hospital, police said.

