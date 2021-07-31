Flash Flood Warning in Colorado Springs

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RALEIGH AND EAST CENTRAL WYOMING COUNTIES At 1125 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen with localized amounts up to 5 inches. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mullens, Coal City, Twin Falls State Park, Rhodell, Josephine and Maben. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED