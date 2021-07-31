Cancel
Colorado State

Flash Flood Warning in Colorado Springs

By Sam Postich
KRDO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlash Flood Warning in effect for the Colorado Springs vicinity till 7:30pm as heavy rain continues to drop between 1-3" of rain per hour. HWY 24 & Circle has already seen an estimated 2"+ of rainfall. Low lying or poor drainage areas will likely become flooded near the heaviest downpours. Also keep an eye on creeks and streams, and local burn scars as flash flooding is possible tonight.

