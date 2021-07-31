Flash Flood Warning in Colorado Springs

Effective: 2021-08-04 02:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carteret; Craven; Onslow FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CARTERET, SOUTHEASTERN CRAVEN AND SOUTHEASTERN ONSLOW COUNTIES At 203 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Harkers Island, Cedar Island, Stella, Swansboro, South River, Hubert, Cape Carteret, North River, Merrimon, Straits, Smyrna, Marshallberg, Davis, Sealevel, Atlantic, Pine Knoll Shores and Harlowe. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
