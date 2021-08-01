Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baca County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca, Las Animas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baca; Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 639 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Kenton, or 35 miles southwest of Springfield, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca and southeastern Las Animas Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, CO
County
Baca County, CO
County
Las Animas County, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Extreme Weather#18 39 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

CNN — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA’s Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster’s confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy