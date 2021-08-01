Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 18:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 639 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Kenton, or 35 miles southwest of Springfield, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca and southeastern Las Animas Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH