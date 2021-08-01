Special Weather Statement issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 08:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Pyramid Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in windy conditions. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS MOVING OVER PYRAMID LAKE At 527 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary 2 miles northwest of Pyramid Lake, moving southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this outflow boundary. Locations impacted include Pyramid Lake, Sutcliffe and The Needle Rocks.