Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Churchill County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 08:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Pyramid Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in windy conditions. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS MOVING OVER PYRAMID LAKE At 527 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary 2 miles northwest of Pyramid Lake, moving southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this outflow boundary. Locations impacted include Pyramid Lake, Sutcliffe and The Needle Rocks.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
County
Lyon County, NV
County
Pershing County, NV
County
Churchill County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyramid#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

CNN — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA’s Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster’s confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy