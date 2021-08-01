Special Weather Statement issued for Portage, Waushara by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Portage; Waushara A STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL PORTAGE AND WESTERN WAUSHARA COUNTIES At 730 PM CDT, a cluster of strong thunderstorms was centered near Plainfield, or 13 miles northwest of Wautoma, moving southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Heavy rainfall is also occurring, and may cause localized flooding. Locations impacted include Wautoma, Plainfield, Dakota, Richford, Coloma, Almond, Hancock and Heffron. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0