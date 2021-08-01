Special Weather Statement issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 753 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 17 miles southeast of Thatcher to 17 miles northeast of Kim to 7 miles northwest of Pritchett to near Springfield to near Stonington. The line is nearly stationary. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Localized flooding near highway 160 is possible. Head all road closures and alerts. Locations impacted include Springfield, Walsh, Pritchett, Vilas, Campo, Kim, Two Buttes and Stonington.