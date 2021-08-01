Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Randall by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 19:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Randall THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN RANDALL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0