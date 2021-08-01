Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alfalfa County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Grant SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR east central Alfalfa and west central Grant Counties Until 815 PM CDT AT 735 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Great Salt Plains Lake, moving southeast at 15 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, OK
County
Alfalfa County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alfalfa#Special Weather Statement#Great Salt Plains Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

CNN — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA’s Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster’s confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy