Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Grant SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR east central Alfalfa and west central Grant Counties Until 815 PM CDT AT 735 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Great Salt Plains Lake, moving southeast at 15 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibilityalerts.weather.gov
