Elko County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 02:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Elko County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ELKO COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM PDT At 537 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms from southwest of Tuscarora to northeast of Charleston, moving northwest at 30 mph. Pea sized hail and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mountain City, Charleston, Tuscarora, Chicken Creek Summit, Willow Creek Reservoir, North Fork, Wild Horse Reservoir and Wilson Rservoir.

alerts.weather.gov

City
Tuscarora, NV
City
Mountain City, NV
County
Elko County, NV
City
Elko, NV
#Special Weather Statement#Pea#Chicken Creek Summit#Willow Creek Reservoir
