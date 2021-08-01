Cancel
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 18:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baca THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL BACA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

