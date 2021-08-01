Cancel
Louisiana State

"Back to Work Louisiana" job fair at Cajun Dome Aug. 4

By KATC News
Louisiana is hiring, and Louisiana Workforce Commission is inviting job seekers in Acadiana to the Cajun Dome Convention Center on Wednesday, August 4.

A statewide job fair will be going on that day, as the LWC will be hosting job fairs in 8 cities.

In Lafayette, the event will be from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

The public can connect with hundreds of employers and explore thousands of career opportunities, they say.

To pre-register for the "Back to Work Louisiana" job fair today, job seekers can click here .

They say, remember to dress to impress and bring a resume, ID, and Transportation Worker Identity Card (if applicable).

