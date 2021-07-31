Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Fatal crash temporarily closes Wilson River Highway while authorities investigate

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon State Police said two people were killed in a head-on collision on Oregon Highway 6 Saturday afternoon. The roadway, also known as Wilson River Highway, was closed in both directions at milepost 30, nine miles west of Glenwood, for nearly four hours. There was no detour around the crash site available. Notices were posted east of Tillamook on OR 6 and on Highway 26 in Washington County to warn travelers of the closure.

katu.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tillamook, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Glenwood, OR
Tillamook, OR
Accidents
State
Oregon State
Tillamook, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Police#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 1

Community Policy