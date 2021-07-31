Fatal crash temporarily closes Wilson River Highway while authorities investigate

Oregon State Police said two people were killed in a head-on collision on Oregon Highway 6 Saturday afternoon. The roadway, also known as Wilson River Highway, was closed in both directions at milepost 30, nine miles west of Glenwood, for nearly four hours. There was no detour around the crash site available. Notices were posted east of Tillamook on OR 6 and on Highway 26 in Washington County to warn travelers of the closure.