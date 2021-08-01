Three people experienced serious injuries in Cole County Crash
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)
Three individuals experienced serious injuries in a crash Friday afternoon in Cole County.
One vehicle carrying 82-year-old Helen Jacobs crossed Highway 54 from Old Bass Road into the path of another vehicle.
The other vehicle carried 24-year-old Robert Saunders and 23-year-old Abigail Johnson.
The crash occurred Friday at 2:56 p.m.
All three involved were transported by ambulance to University Hospital.
