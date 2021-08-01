Cancel
Cole County, MO

Three people experienced serious injuries in Cole County Crash

By Chanel Porter
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Three individuals experienced serious injuries in a crash Friday afternoon in Cole County.

One vehicle carrying 82-year-old Helen Jacobs crossed Highway 54 from Old Bass Road into the path of another vehicle.

The other vehicle carried 24-year-old Robert Saunders and 23-year-old Abigail Johnson.

The crash occurred Friday at 2:56 p.m.

All three involved were transported by ambulance to University Hospital.

