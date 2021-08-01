Cancel
NBA

Serge Ibaka Opts In With Clippers For $9.7M

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerge Ibaka will exercise his $9.7 million player option with the LA Clippers for 2021-22. After spending three-and-a-half seasons with the Toronto Raptors, and winning the 2019 NBA title, Ibaka joined the Clippers last season. In 41 games (39 starts), Ibaka averaged 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per...

