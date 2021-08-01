Cancel
Science

Science Policy Forum: Should we trust healthcare explanations from AI predictive systems?

By sjwilliamspa
pharmaceuticalintelligence.com
 4 days ago

Science Policy Forum: Should we trust healthcare explanations from AI predictive systems?. In a Policy Forum article in Science “Beware explanations from AI in health care”, Boris Babic, Sara Gerke, Theodoros Evgeniou, and Glenn Cohen discuss the caveats on relying on explainable versus interpretable artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to make complex health decisions. The FDA has already approved some AI/ML algorithms for analysis of medical images for diagnostic purposes. These have been discussed in prior posts on this site, as well as issues arising from multi-center trials. The authors of this perspective article argue that choice of type of algorithm (explainable versus interpretable) algorithms may have far reaching consequences in health care.

pharmaceuticalintelligence.com

