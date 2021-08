The Pittsburgh Pirates picked up Tyler Anderson on an under the radar one-year deal. But he’s outpitched this popular player they traded this off-season. The Pittsburgh Pirates had a very active offseason. Most of this was due to their three big trades of Josh Bell, Joe Musgrove, and Jameson Taillon. They made some minor, mostly small-time, one-year, and minor league deals as well. Tyler Anderson, who was one of those one-year deals, has been quite effective and consistent this year. But has actually out pitched one of the three players the Pirates traded, that being Jameson Taillon.