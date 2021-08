Tucker went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's 11-8 loss to the Mariners. Tucker did all his damage during the Astros' six-run first inning, taking Darren McCaughan deep with two runners on for his 19th long ball of the season. Four of those home runs have come in the last seven games, and perhaps even more impressively, Tucker has struck out just once during that stretch. Thanks in part to lowering his strikeout rate from 20.2 percent in 2020 to 16 percent in 2021, Tucker is currently holding down a career-best .273 batting average.