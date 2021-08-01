Toomey Has Legendary Day, Medeiros Stays on Top — 2021 CrossFit Games Day Three Results

Day two is done, and while the women’s leaderboard remains ruled by Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, Games sophomore Justin Medeiros has ascended to the top spot on the men’s side. Toomey-Orr has 773 points, Kristin Holte is in second place with 662 points, and Laura Horvath is in third with 629 points. Behind Medeiros is Brent Fikowski with 723 points and Patrick Vellner with 674 points. At this point, Toomey is has secured a very dominant lead, which was apparent as she seemed to cruise through Events Five and Nine at a slower-than-usual pace.