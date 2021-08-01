Cancel
Toomey Has Legendary Day, Medeiros Stays on Top — 2021 CrossFit Games Day Three Results

By Andrew Gutman
barbend.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third day of competition has wrapped for the Individual Men and Women divisions. Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr remains on top of the leaderboard with 1,145 points. Laura Horvath is in second with 939 points, and Kristin Holte is in third place with 834 points. Justin Medeiros is still in the lead with 949 points. Patrick Vellner is in second with 907 points, and Brent Fikowski is in third with 888 points.

