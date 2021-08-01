Olympics 2021 live updates: There's a new fastest man alive, Caeleb Dressel caps historic week, Xander Schauffele wins golf gold

KAWAGOE, Japan -- For the past few years, Xander Schauffele has been pro golf's next big thing, which is a designation that's usually -- and ideally -- temporary. But his ascent had been stuck in neutral. He has been playing very well, but not great. A bevy of top-10 finishes in majors, but an unsatisfying trend of coming up short on Sundays. The unpleasant reality was that when he flew to Japan last week for the Olympic Games, he hadn't won in more than two years.