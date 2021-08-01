Cancel
Olympics 2021 live updates: There's a new fastest man alive, Caeleb Dressel caps historic week, Xander Schauffele wins golf gold

By Tory Barron
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay 9 in Tokyo marked the final visit to what has been a lucrative location for Team USA at these Olympic Games: the pool. There was also Xander Schauffele winning America's first gold medal in golf in 121 years. Then, Day 10 got underway with men's and women's gymnastics event finals. Two American gymnasts found the podium, with newly-minted all-around champion Sunisa Lee taking bronze in the uneven bars and MyKayla Skinner -- who stepped in to compete when Simone Biles withdrew -- earning a silver medal in the vault.

