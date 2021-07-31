Friends of the Oceanside Library to host used book, DVD sale

Oceanside, CA–The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library will hold a final (before they move) Used Book Sale fundraiser at the Civic Center Library on August 28. The Friends of the Oceanside Library are moving from their current book sale facility and need to liquidate their inventory of used and donated books and other items. A large selection of goods will be available at the sale, including books in categories such as literature, fiction, non-fiction, biographies, history, law, and children’s, and a selection of DVDs and recorded books.