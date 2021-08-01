Cancel
NHL

NHL will investigate Evander Kane after his wife alleges he gambled on his own games

By Jake Lourim
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL will investigate San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, the league announced Saturday, following Instagram posts that allege Kane has gambled on his own games. An account purportedly belonging to Kane’s wife, Anna, posted Saturday about Kane’s alleged gambling addiction and added: “Can someone ask [Commissioner] Gary Bettman how they can let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?”

