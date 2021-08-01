Cancel
Congress & Courts

Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

By Associated Press News
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anger and frustration are mounting as President Joe Biden shows no signs of reversing plans to allow a nationwide eviction moratorium to expire at midnight.

Millions of Americans are about to be forced from their homes. Furious lawmakers say they were blindsided when Biden called on Congress to provide a last-minute solution to protect renters.

The president set off the scramble last Thursday when he said he would allow the eviction ban to expire instead of challenging a Supreme Court ruling that signaled this would be the last deadline. Lawmakers have come up short in efforts to extend the moratorium.

