Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

"You Mow Girls" helping families prepare for school year

By Web Staff
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sa3mi_0bE4vCFU00

Two girls are helping the families in Lexington get ready for the school year.

Ashanti and Amya Cloud are stuffing a trailer full of school supplies to donate to kids in need.

They tell us it started with a lawn mowing challenge. Now, they are asking for your help getting kids ready for the school year.

LEX 18

This weekend, they are out at the Lowe's parking lot in Hamburg.

They hope to raise enough supplies to fill 100 backpacks, which will be given to elementary school students.

Anything left over will go towards Bryan Station Middle and High School students.

"I just want to see everybody go back to school with the things that they need to go back to school with. And then the girls having a sense of accomplishment of being able to give back to the community. And maybe put it out there where other people will be willing to give back to the community as well so just hoping to make some kind of difference," said Tabitha Pratt, whose daughters started "You Mow Girls."

If you missed the last two days of donations they say there is still time to get involved. On Sunday, the girls will be back out there from 10 to 4.

On August 5, they will start handing out the backpacks.

Comments / 0

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

3K+
Followers
966
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#High School#Elementary School#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
EducationPosted by
LEX18 News

Beshear says schools without masks won't stay open

New evidence on the Delta variant pushed the CDC to make some changes when it comes to its masking recommendations. The group is now saying that all students, teachers, and staff members in K-12 schools should wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy