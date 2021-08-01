"You Mow Girls" helping families prepare for school year

Two girls are helping the families in Lexington get ready for the school year.

Ashanti and Amya Cloud are stuffing a trailer full of school supplies to donate to kids in need.

They tell us it started with a lawn mowing challenge. Now, they are asking for your help getting kids ready for the school year.

This weekend, they are out at the Lowe's parking lot in Hamburg.

They hope to raise enough supplies to fill 100 backpacks, which will be given to elementary school students.

Anything left over will go towards Bryan Station Middle and High School students.

"I just want to see everybody go back to school with the things that they need to go back to school with. And then the girls having a sense of accomplishment of being able to give back to the community. And maybe put it out there where other people will be willing to give back to the community as well so just hoping to make some kind of difference," said Tabitha Pratt, whose daughters started "You Mow Girls."

If you missed the last two days of donations they say there is still time to get involved. On Sunday, the girls will be back out there from 10 to 4.

On August 5, they will start handing out the backpacks.