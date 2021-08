As part of its continued commitment to streamlining the process of intelligent data transfers to and from the public cloud, SoDA has made its enterprise software application and intelligent data management system available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). SoDA is also included in the reference architectures including Media Supply Chain, Media2Cloud, and AWS Media Intelligence (AWS MI) solutions, which allows rich AWS media pipelines. With AWS Marketplace availability, purchasing SoDA is easy and allows customers to manage and orchestrate their unstructured data in the cloud.