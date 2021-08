DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Duncanville City Council has adopted Juneteenth as a City holiday. “I was pleased to make the motion and join the rest of the Council in a unanimous vote to adopt Juneteenth as an official City holiday,” said Councilmember Cooks. “It’s my hope that our community and staff will reflect upon Black history in America and its contribution to our City of Champions. I also hope the takeaway from that reflection gives us purpose to work toward continued freedom and economic prosperity for individuals of all races and cultures. And that we all can work together to improve upon this nation’s promise for current and future generations.”