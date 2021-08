Zavala went 4-for-4 with three home runs, six RBI and four runs scored Saturday against Cleveland. That was some kind of performance for a nine-hole hitter making just his 18th career appearance in the big leagues. Zavala hit solo homers in the third and seventh innings, but the big blast was a grand slam in the fourth off Triston McKenzie that busted the game wide open at 6-2. Zavala also singled, matching the four hits he had produced in his first 33 plate appearances all season prior to Saturday. The 27-year-old Zavala came into the day hitting just .171 this year between the White Sox and Triple-A Charlotte, making his showing Saturday one of the unlikeliest in recent years.