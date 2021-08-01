Cancel
San Francisco, CA

AccuWeather Forecast: Cool tonight with widespread fog

Posted by 
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1duv8I_0bE4uN4600

Expect widespread fog tonight as our marine layer deepens. Coastal drizzle is also likely.

Lows drop into the low 50s to the low 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbNq2_0bE4uN4600

VIDEO: ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area

Sunday begins with morning clouds giving way to sunshine. First day of August will see average highs in the afternoon in the low 60s to low 90s.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH : Noon Friday - 8p.m. Saturday

Temperatures:

Santa Rosa: 80

San Francisco: 65

Oakland: 69

San Jose: 80

Concord: 87

Coast:

Tonight: Foggy/Drizzle

Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny

Highs: Lower 60s to Lower 70s

North Bay:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 80s

East Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: Upper 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s

Inland East Bay:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Mid 80s to Lower 90s

Peninsula:

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: Upper 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s

Monday:

Morning fog leads to sunshine with highs in the mid 60s to low 90s.

