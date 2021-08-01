AccuWeather Forecast: Cool tonight with widespread fog

Expect widespread fog tonight as our marine layer deepens. Coastal drizzle is also likely.

Lows drop into the low 50s to the low 60s.

Sunday begins with morning clouds giving way to sunshine. First day of August will see average highs in the afternoon in the low 60s to low 90s.

Santa Rosa:

San Francisco:

Oakland:

San Jose:

Concord:

Tonight: Foggy/Drizzle

Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny

Highs: Lower 60s to Lower 70s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 80s

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: Upper 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Mid 80s to Lower 90s

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy

Lows: Upper 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s

Morning fog leads to sunshine with highs in the mid 60s to low 90s.

