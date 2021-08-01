AccuWeather Forecast: Cool tonight with widespread fog
Expect widespread fog tonight as our marine layer deepens. Coastal drizzle is also likely. Lows drop into the low 50s to the low 60s. VIDEO: ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area Sunday begins with morning clouds giving way to sunshine. First day of August will see average highs in the afternoon in the low 60s to low 90s. FLASH FLOOD WATCH : Noon Friday - 8p.m. Saturday Temperatures: Santa Rosa: 80 San Francisco: 65 Oakland: 69 San Jose: 80 Concord: 87 Coast: Tonight: Foggy/Drizzle Lows: Low to Mid 50s Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Highs: Lower 60s to Lower 70s North Bay: Tonight: Partly Cloudy Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s Tomorrow: Sunny Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 80s East Bay: Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Lows: Upper 50s Tomorrow: Sunny Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s Inland East Bay: Tonight: Partly Cloudy Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s Tomorrow: Sunny Highs: Mid 80s to Lower 90s Peninsula: Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Lows: Upper 50s Tomorrow: Sunny Highs: Low to Mid 70s South Bay: Tonight: Partly Cloudy Lows: Mid to Upper 50s Tomorrow: Sunny Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s Monday: Morning fog leads to sunshine with highs in the mid 60s to low 90s. Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Comments / 0