2 girls killed, 3 other teens injured after car hits tree

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said two teenage girls were killed and three other teens remain hospitalized after their car crashed into a tree in rural Nottoway County Friday night.

Troopers were called to the wreck in the 1200 block of Route 633 (Lone Pine Road) at 10:35 p.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

Davenport said a Chevrolet sedan headed east on Route 633 "ran off the road to the right, reentered the travel lanes, then ran off the road to the left and struck a tree."

Officials said the five teenagers, who are all juveniles, were taken to area hospitals.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old girl died of their injuries, according to troopers, but officials said the three other teens are "expected to survive."

The 17-year-old who died was the only person in the car wearing a seat belt, according to Davenport.

Troopers said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

