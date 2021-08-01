Mesh-Like Netting Covers The Nike Waffle One

Nike’s Air Max 95 has surfaced in a brand new renditon perfect for the summer that features a navy, white, and grey color-scheme. If you were waiting for a neutral and classic Air Max 95 to drop, here’s your pair. While sporting a retro design, the runner has plagued the industry as of late as fans crave older sneaker silhouettes. Along with the hype, the summer helps out in terms of demand and this rendition would be a perfect pair as you round up your summer months. Sporting the usual mesh, leather, and suede design, the upper boasts a white mesh design that features grey and blue leather and suede overlays throughout. An off-white midsole and navy Air Unit are added to the bottoms while a black rubber midsole completes the new design.