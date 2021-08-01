Cancel
NFL

Rodgers reunited with childhood idol

By Alex Dodd
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

Amari Rodgers remembers watching his new teammate Randall Cobb when he was just a little kid.

The former Clemson standout grew up in the same town as Cobb, Knoxville, Tennessee and in elementary school watched Cobb play high school ball at Alcoa High School right down the road from Rodgers’ hometown.

Now Rodgers is reunited with his childhood idol after the Packers traded an undisclosed draft pick to the Houston Texans to bring Cobb back to Green Bay. And for Rodgers it’s a dream come true.

“It’s a dream come true to be honest, I remember being a kid and just being able to work out with him was like the most amazing thing ever,” Rodgers said in a press conference Saturday. “I thought I was like working out with Lebron because he was the best athlete I had seen at that moment, and I grew up in Knoxville where he played in high school.”

The Packers drafted Rodgers with the 85 th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the rookie wide out has looked impressive so far in his first training camp.

When Rodgers made the switch to play wide receiver, he made sure to keep in touch with Cobb even at Clemson. Now he feels his new teammate will help take his game to the next level.

“I always throughout my whole career since I started playing receiver I’ve reached out to him and tried to get advice and now I can get it from him every single day so I know it will increase my game even more,” Rodgers said.

