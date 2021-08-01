Cancel
Norfolk, VA

City of Norfolk resumes mask mandate in facilities

13News Now
13News Now
 4 days ago
The City of Norfolk will require staff and visitors to wear masks in all facilities, effective immediately.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases and concerns over the Delta variant rise in Hampton Roads and across the country.

The mask mandate applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

In a release Saturday, a city spokesperson cited the latest C.D.C data listing Norfolk as an area with a "substantial" COVID-19 transmission rate.

According to the city, virtual and phone meetings are preferred for meetings with residents, and "in-person appointments are reserved for requests that cannot be handled over the phone, email or virtually."

City employees will continue to wear face coverings inside city buildings, and visitors are asked to maintain six feet of social distance while indoors.

Also, indoor group sports at Norfolk recreation centers are placed on hold, effectively immediately. Exercise machines remain available, but masks are required during use.  Pool use will be limited to one swimmer per lane.

The change came a few days after it was reported by the CDC that individuals who have been vaccinated could both transmit the Delta variant more easily, but also that a few hundred people who had previously been vaccinated had contracted COVID-19 while attending an event in Barnstable County, Massachusetts.

The findings confirm claims from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky this week, saying vaccinated and unvaccinated patients can still carry similar levels of the virus in their bodies.

“When we look at the amount of virus in those people, it’s similar to that in unvaccinated people," Dr. Walensky said.

On a media teleconference Tuesday, she also said that vaccines are needed now to stop the virus from mutating again beyond the protections of the vaccines.

“The big concern that the next variant that might emerge, just a few mutations potentially away, could evade our vaccines," she said.

Virginia has recorded more than 1,500 breakthrough cases since January, but that is still less than one percent of the vaccinated population.

