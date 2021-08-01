UPDATE: Brush fire burns 75 acres near Highway 46 in Paso Robles, 50% contained

UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) - According to officials, the fire was 100% contained by 10 p.m. last night. No structures were damaged, no livestock was threatened, and there are no reported injuries.

UPDATE (8:53 P.M.) - Fire investigators have determined the cause of the brush fire that broke out in Paso Robles Saturday afternoon.

Officials say exhaust carbon particles are to blame.

Firefighters have 50% containment of the 75 acre fire and will remain on scene to mop up for a few hours.

UPDATE (6:22 P.M.) - Forward progress of the brush fire has been slowed, according to fire officials.

The fire burned 75 acres of mostly grass and crews are working on full containment.

CAL FIRE SLO public information offer said crews will remain on scene for several hours to mop up.

No structures are threatened and nearby power lines were not damaged, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

UPDATE (5:51 P.M.) - The vegetation fire has grown to 25 acres with the potential for 50, fire officials said.

Lanes of Highway 46 are still open, but Caltrans officials are urging people to drive with caution through the area.

ORIGINAL STORY (5:31 P.M.) - A vegetation fire is broke out Saturday afternoon and is burning east of Paso Robles.

The brush fire broke out east of Highway 46 East near Geneseo Rd. just after 5 p.m.

According to fire officials, the fire has scorched 10 acres within 20 minutes and has the potential to grow to 50 acres.

It is burning near Toblin James Winery, authorities said.

It is unclear if any structures are immediately threatened.

Crews from CAL FIRE SLO and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.

