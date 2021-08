After introducing the Side A of this body of work with Galerie Voss in Düsseldorf, Germany in October 2020, Nigerian-born and Houston-based artist is currently presenting the "Side B" of this series with Reiners Contemporary Art in Marbella, Spain through August 28th, 2021. Comprising new big-scale acrylics on canvas, along with acrylics on linen studies, the exhibition will continue Oluwaseun's exploration of his own culture through reinvention of evocative elements from his upbringing. With a focus on music and fashion as some of the most impactful elements that resonated with him and his generation worldwide, the artist constructs poetic metaphors about his homeland past, present, and future, while creating an emotive and empathic link with the rest of the world.