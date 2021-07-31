Cancel
NFL

Report: Vikings WR Bisi Johnson tears his ACL

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Minnesota has not had a defined wide receiver three for several seasons.

Oftentimes, Bisi Johnson has fulfilled that role. But now, Minnesota could be without the wide receiver for a long time.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Johnson tore his ACL during a Friday practice.

”Rough break for a promising young player who has 45 catches over his first two NFL seasons,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter.

The Vikings recently shored up the wide receiver position, signing Dede Westbrook in free agency. Westbrook will likely be the wide receiver three, but Johnson still could have been an important wideout without the injury.

Chad Beebe, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and others can step up and fill the void Johnson will ostensibly leave behind.

This is still bad news for the Vikings. The team is thin at wide receiver outside of Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson and Westbrook. The Vikings can’t take any serious injuries at the top of the wide receiver depth chart.

