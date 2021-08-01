Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Clarence McDonald, Keyboard Player and Producer for James Taylor, the Emotions and Others, Dies at 75

By Chris Willman
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNvsZ_0bE4tIcG00

Clarence “Mac” McDonald, a keyboard player, producer, songwriter and arranger who worked with artists including James Taylor, Ray Charles, Bill Withers and the Emotions, died in Las Vegas July 21 from complications related to cancer, his friends and family reported. He was 76.

During a 50-year-plus career in the music business, McDonald had as among his biggest hits as a producer the 1977 No. 1 smash by the Emotions, “Best of My Love,” from the “Rejoice” album he produced with Maurice White. He was also a producer on Bill Withers’ classic “Lovely Day” and the rest of Withers’ “Menagerie” album.

Albums he played on as a keyboard player include Barbra Streisand’s “Butterfly,” James Taylor’s “JT,” “Gorilla” and “In the Pocket,” Linda Ronstadt’s “Prisoner in Disguise,” “Simple Dreams” and “Hasten Down the Wind,” Daryl Hall & John Oates’ self-titled LP, Seals & Crofts’ “Summer Breeze,” Cheech & Chong’s “Big Bambu” and Rickie Lee Jones’ “Pirates.” Among the classic singles he played on were the Jackson Five’s “I Want You Back” and Hall & Oates’ “Sara Smile.”

In 2004, he played keyboards on and arranged a duet between his friend Ray Charles and Gladys Knight, “Heaven Help Us All,” for Charles’ swan song, “Genius Loves Company.” The recording won a gospel Grammy.

Others McDonald worked with as a producer, arranger or writer included Patti LaBelle, Johnny Mathis, Freddie Hubbard, Friends of Distinction, the Fifth Dimension, Billy Preston, Stanley Turrentine, the Whispers, the Memphis Horns and Nancy Wilson.

Some of his early success as a songwriter came as a co-writer on most of the songs on Deniece Williams’  debut album, “This Is Niecy.”

His keyboard credits also included recordings with Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Justin Timberlake, Marlena Shaw, the Temptations and Al Wilson.

Said jazz pianist and producer Mike Lipskin, “Producing fusion albums at RCA in the 1970s (was when) I first had the fine pleasure of working with and getting to know Clarence McDonald, a very adept session keyboard player and arranger. We were close friends for the next 45 years, allowing me to appreciate his warmth, musicality and deep intelligence. This is a profound loss for me and music.”

McDonald was born in Los Angeles on February 24, 1945 and settled in Toluca Lake, where he resided until moving to Las Vegas in 2013. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Susan McDonald.

Memorial details are set to be revealed at a later date. McDonald, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, will be buried with full military honors.

Comments / 8

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Marlena Shaw
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Tina Turner
Person
James Taylor
Person
Deniece Williams
Person
Stanley Turrentine
Person
Bill Withers
Person
Rickie Lee Jones
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Freddie Hubbard
Person
Susan Mcdonald
Person
Billy Preston
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Johnny Mathis
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
John Oates
Person
Maurice White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keyboards#Seals Crofts#Cheech Chong#Big Bambu#The Jackson Five#Hall Oates#Whispers#Temptations#Rca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Army
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVariety

Selena Gomez Calls Out ‘Tasteless’ Kidney Transplant Reference on ‘The Good Fight’

Selena Gomez is calling out television shows that have referenced her 2017 kidney transplant, most recently Paramount Plus’ “The Good Fight.”. On Tuesday, the singer and actor tweeted: “I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.”
TV SeriesVariety

MTV Releases ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

MTV released a trailer for “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” and announced the first-ever “The Challenge: Fantasy League.”. The new season of the long-running franchise, which premieres Aug. 11 at 8 p.m., will showcase 17 international players alongside U.S. players. It will then roll out globally across MTV’s international networks in more than 190 countries throughout the coming months.
Cell PhonesVariety

Peacock Mobile Downloads Nearly Doubled in July With Olympics Boost

The Tokyo Olympics haven’t concluded yet, but NBCUniversal may already be declaring Peacock a winner. U.S. mobile downloads of the Peacock app rocketed up 96% in July versus June, for a total of 4.19 million, according to data provided exclusively to Variety Intelligence Platform by app analytics firm Apptopia. That...
Beauty & FashionVariety

Head to the Beach in Style With Pink Floyd-Inspired Towels

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Your next trip to the beach is going to look a lot groovier...
MusicPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

Watch Jackson Browne and James Taylor Perform ‘Take It Easy’

James Taylor and Jackson Browne joined each other onstage as their delayed summer tour hit the road in the Midwest. Playing in Chicago and the Cleveland and Detroit suburbs over the past few days, the two veteran troubadours highlighted their individual sets with guest appearances from each other. Taylor joined Browne to trade lines during the "The Pretender," while Browne returned the favor each night during an encore rendition of "Take It Easy," a song Browne cowrote with Eagles' Glenn Frey. (The band and Browne each recorded the song shortly after it was written.)
Louisville, KYwfpk.org

James Taylor & Jackson Browne join each other onstage

James Taylor and Jackson Browne have finally hit the road together. Their tour was sidelined by the pandemic last year but it just kicked off last week in Chicago. During their performances, Taylor and Browne join each other for a couple songs, including “Take It Easy”, which was a hit for the Eagles, but was co-written by Jackson Browne and Glenn Frey.
CelebritiesIn Style

With All Due Respect, Miss Jennifer Hudson

She named her dog Oscar and then won one. Now, she's stepping into Aretha Franklin's shoes for the role of a lifetime. During the third season of American Idol auditions, a young Jennifer Hudson strolls in sporting a black sleeveless dress and a sunny smile. The Chicago native, then 23 years old, announces that she will be singing "Share Your Love with Me," popularized by Aretha Franklin, to slight skepticism from judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell. ("We're going to expect something better than a cruise-ship performance, right?" Jackson inquires after it is revealed that Hudson just wrapped up a job on a Disney cruise line.) Not one minute later, the trio are visibly stunned by her moving rendition, which blew the roof off the building. Jackson even goes so far as to declare that she is "absolutely brilliant, the best singer I've heard so far," and they unanimously decide to send her to the next round. The rest, as they say, is history.
RecipesPosted by
rolling out

Patti LaBelle shares thoughts about Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss at BET Awards

R&B diva Patti LaBelle has always been a supporter of people in the LGBTQ community, and they’ve supported her throughout her illustrious career as well. The “New Attitude” singer recently sat down with Clay Cane on his Sirius XM Urban View show and discussed Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss during his BET Awards performance last month and the importance of being true to yourself.
Salem, ORsalemreporter.com

Nashville act to bring James Taylor tribute to Salem

Bill Griese performs his Sweet Baby James act. Griese is coming to Salem's Grand Theatre on July 30. (Courtesy photo) In Nashville, Bill Griese has a full band. But on July 30 in Salem, it’ll be just him and his guitar. The James Taylor tribute act is coming to the...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Mani’ Actor Daniel Mickelson Dies at Age 23

Actor Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at age 23, his sister announced Monday on Instagram. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. “My heart is shattered and to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say,” wrote his sister Meredith. Mickelson had appeared in the television series Mani and the horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man. Hollywood stars have taken to social media to mourn the actor’s death, including Paris Hilton. “You were such a light,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram story. “So sad to hear this bro. RIP.” The actor had posted pictures of himself hiking and as well as TikTok videos from a hike with his girlfriend a week before his death.
TV & VideosComicBook

Rumpelstiltskin Actor Jay Pickett Dies on Movie Set at 60

Veteran actor and soap opera star Jay Pickett has reportedly passed away at the age of 60. The actor is best known for his work on Rumpelstiltskin, as well as soap operas such as Port Charles, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Pickett's death, which happened on July 30, 2021, reportedly occurred on the set of a Western film he was filming titled Treasure Valley. The news was confirmed on the film's official Facebook page, in a post from costar Travis Mills. The exact cause of death is currently unknown, but he reportedly was sitting on a horse when the death occurred.
Los Angeles, CAHollywood Life

Dr. Dre Seen With Mystery Woman In 1st Pic After Being Ordered To Pay Ex Nicole Young $300K A Month

Amid messy divorce proceedings with Nicole Young, rapper Dr. Dre was spotted out with a mystery woman in Los Angeles this week. A year after his split from Nicole Young, Dr. Dre has been spotted out with a mystery woman. The rapper, real name Andre Young, 56, stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 29 and met up with a dark-haired woman in an orange dress ahead of the weekend.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

What Does 'Elvis Has Left the Building' Mean?

The phrase "Elvis has left the building" was first used to describe the moment when the King had, literally, exited a venue. This makes sense considering Elvis Presley's crazed fan base. Emcees needed to calm down the crowds hanging out in hope of an encore! But the expression took on a life of its own in popular culture and has come to represent finality in the broadest of terms... from home runs to final farewells, to more bluntly, death. So what's the history behind this shape-shifting quotation?
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Cynthia Erivo Sings Barbra Streisand, Aretha Franklin and More During Hollywood Bowl Debut

There was a moment after intermission at Cynthia Erivo’s Hollywood Bowl show when she returned to the stage with no shoes on. She wanted her feet to touch the ground. She was taking everything in, and that called for her heels to come off. Until last week, Erivo had never even set foot in the iconic Los Angeles venue, let alone performed in it. Friday night changed that, as the Emmy-nominated and multi-hyphenate singer, actress, songwriter and author took to the stage for the first time and belted out a plethora of tunes accompanied by the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra. Despite worries...
Yarmouth, MAcapenews.net

James Taylor Tribute Band Plays In Yarmouth

“Shower The People,” a James Taylor tribute band, will perform a concert at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod on Sunday, August 8, at 3 PM. Cape Cod’s own Greg Johnson and his band share the stories behind James Taylor and recreate the music that has touched millions of people around the world.
Movieswhereyat.com

Basketball Wives Star Jennifer Williams & Dennis Reed on Film Benefits of Reality Stars

The era when urban films weren't widely celebrated after being regulated to "straight to DVD," streaming services, and television only are no more. Urban films have often found themselves under the critical microscope of the African American community due to budget production, stereotypical scenarios, and questionable acting from talent of lesser names or social media influencers.
MusicNME

David Crosby – ‘For Free’ review: countercultural icon faces mortality with grace

In recent interviews, 79-year-old Dave Crosby has been blunt when addressing mortality, putting it as any gracefully ageing hippy might: “Man, I could have two weeks; I could have 10 years,” he told shock-jock Howard Stern. It’s something he’s had to come to terms with, having pulled through health issues including diabetes, a liver transplant and multiple heart attacks for good measure.
Charleston, WVWSAZ

James Taylor performance rescheduled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne have rescheduled their 2020 concert at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. They will now take the stage Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Previously purchased tickets for the June 15 performance will be...

Comments / 8

Community Policy