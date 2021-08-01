Cancel
China

China’s monstrous Xi continues his crackdown

By Gotham Rex
newyorkian.com
 4 days ago

President Xi Jinping is continuing his pervasive crackdown on anyone and anything that stands in the way of the Chinese Communist Party — the more blood spilled, the better.

Xi Jinping
#Crackdown#Ny Post
China
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Germany's pathetic China dock diplomacy

Germany wants the United States to believe that its new naval deployment, which began on Monday, is a show of support for Washington in the Indo-Pacific. In reality, that deployment is proving only Germany's increasingly pathetic submission to China. Berlin's official line is that the frigate Bayern's deployment proves that...
Foreign Policyhngn.com

China-Russia Ties Strengthen in Joint Military Drill to Combat Anti-Terrorism; America’s Joe Biden to Pursue Relationship With China

In August, Russian and Chinese soldiers will conduct a large-scale joint exercise, the latest in a series of gradually strengthening defense relations between Moscow and Beijing. Joint Military Exercise Between China and Russia. In a recently published article in The National Interest, Russia and China will conduct cooperative military exercises...
ChinaBrookings Institution

The Long Game: China’s Grand Strategy to Displace American Order

” by former Brookings Fellow Rush Doshi. This introductory chapter summarizes the book’s argument. It explains that U.S.-China competition is over regional and global order, outlines what Chinese-led order might look like, explores why grand strategy matters and how to study it, and discusses competing views of whether China has a grand strategy. It argues that China has sought to displace America from regional and global order through three sequential “strategies of displacement” pursued at the military, political, and economic levels. The first of these strategies sought to blunt American order regionally, the second sought to build Chinese order regionally, and the third — a strategy of expansion — now seeks to do both globally. The introduction explains that shifts in China’s strategy are profoundly shaped by key events that change its perception of American power.
Politicscreators.com

For What Will We Go to War With China?

In his final state of the nation speech Monday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte defended his refusal to confront China over Beijing's seizure and fortification of his country's islets in the South China Sea. "It will be a massacre if I go and fight a war now," said Duterte. "We are...
The Hill

The US cannot allow China to think it will abandon Taiwan

Speaking at Singapore’s International Institute for Strategic Studies, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently outlined U.S. interests and commitments in the Indo-Pacific theater. He implied the U.S. would assist Taiwan in resisting China’s coercive measures, saying we will continue to assist Taiwan’s military, uphold our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act, and that “we will not flinch” when our interests are threatened.
The Associated Press

U.S. warns China is building more nuclear missile silos

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. military is warning about what analysts have described as a major expansion of China’s nuclear missile silo fields at a time of heightened tension between Beijing and Washington. Researchers at the Federation of American Scientists estimate that China has approximately 250 underground missile silos...
EducationCNN

China's private education firms are the latest targets of Beijing's crackdown

(CNN Business) — Chinese officials are turning their crackdown on private business to yet another industry: education. A slew of big Chinese education and private tutoring companies are reeling from new rules barring them from turning a profit or raising funding on stock markets, with some warning that the regulations will hurt their business.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Xi Jinping makes his first visit to Tibet as president of China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has traveled to Tibet on his first trip as the country’s leader to that region, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the “peaceful liberation” according to China, a military invasion according to his critics, which put on the Roof of the World under Beijing control in 1951. The visit, the first by a Chinese president to Tibet in 31 years, was made public two days after the arrival of the head of state.
Economydecrypt.co

China's Ongoing Crypto Crackdown Is All About Perception

Calling it a blood bath is an understatement. On July 23, Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. plunged as Beijing issued new regulations cracking down on education technology companies that provide services such as tutoring. New Oriental, an institute where your correspondent spent a good amount of her youth in Beijing, dropped 60% when the market opened. Others saw their market caps decline by more than 50%.
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

British Analyst Envisions Overthrow of China’s Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, pressured to resign by Li Keqiang and other Politburo members, is escorted to a coastal luxury villa while Li, along with other top civilian and military officials, forms a new government in Beijing. The scene from a recently published book is imaginary, but its author, retired...
Reuters

FACTBOX-From education to bitcoin, China's season of regulatory crackdown

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China’s months-long regulatory crackdown on a range of private companies has left tech upstarts and decades-old firms operating in a new, uncertain environment. Late last week, the State Council, or cabinet, imposed unexpectedly stringent requirements on the private tutoring sector, a $120 billion industry that...
EconomyTechCrunch

China’s regulatory crackdown is good news for startups aligned with CCP goals

The sum of the financial damage is easy to understand. The NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index, for example, which tracks U.S.-listed companies that do their business in China, fell from a 52-week high set earlier this year of 20,893.02 to 10,672.37 yesterday. You can also track the decline in value of various Chinese technology companies both on-shore and on foreign exchanges if you want to get an even fuller picture of the financial carnage.
Indiainvesting.com

China's Xi urges people in Tibet to 'follow the party' in rare visit

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping made his first visit to the Tibet Autonomous Region as national leader this week, and urged people there to "follow the party", the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday. Xi's July 21-22 visit - the first to Tibet by a Chinese leader in...
EconomyCNN

China's escalating crackdown on business is moving stocks

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — The whims of regulators in Beijing have always posed a risk to investors looking to tap into growth in China, the world's second largest economy. But navigating a worsening crackdown on private business is becoming increasingly tricky.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China’s crackdown stocks extend declines into a third day

(July 27): Chinese shares in the crosshairs of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown extended their sharp selloff into a third day Tuesday. Technology and education shares retreated once again while property stocks also fell. Tencent Holdings Ltd slumped as much as 5.2%, after the company’s music arm gave up exclusive streaming rights and was hit with fines. Meituan fell as much as 9.8% after its record 14% decline on Monday.

