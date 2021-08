Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday put out a warning to Ben & Jerry’s, and their parent company Unilever, over a decision to boycott the West Bank. In a letter to the State Board Administration, DeSantis asked for Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever to be placed on the "Continued Examination Companies that Boycott Israel List" and to initiate a process that would place both companies on the Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel List.