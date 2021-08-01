Cancel
NHL

NHL to investigate claim Sharks' Kane bet on own games

By STEPHEN WHYNO
WKBW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, CA — The NHL said it will investigate an allegation made by Evander Kane's wife that the San Jose Sharks forward bet on his own games and has intentionally tried to lose for gambling profit. The league said Saturday night on Twitter that it was made aware of...

