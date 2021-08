How wonderful to have Kim Stokes Beal and her children visit the family home on Lenny’s Loop. Kim arrived last week with her three kids, Christian, Lillian, and Quinn. Their arrival coincided with the stay of her parents, Bill and Jan, who have returned to Connecticut for a brief visit. They will return to Vineyard Haven soon for Jan’s birthday. Kim has been taking the kids to their usual favorite places. Lillian, who lives and works in Boston, left on Sunday. She is attending one of my alma maters, Lesley University. Uncle Wes Stokes greeted the clan. But Wes spent Saturday night dancing at Beach Road Weekend. Wes, who does exquisite carpentry and building work, said his whole body ached in a joyous way the day after dancing to the Tedeschi Trucks band. This is a family that knows how to party!