Conecuh County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Conecuh, Escambia by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Conecuh; Escambia A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL ESCAMBIA AND SOUTHWESTERN CONECUH COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 724 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Brewton, moving southeast at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brewton, East Brewton, Pollard, Riverview and I65 And AL 113.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

